Dr. Lorena Tinoco, MD
Dr. Lorena Tinoco, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Miami, FL.
Lorena Tinoco MD5975 Sunset Dr Ste 103, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 667-8387Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
I am delighted with Dr. Tinoco and her team. I have been to different gynecologists over the past 4 years and finally found a place where I feel comfortable and completely safe. Dr. Tinoco and her team are professional and caring. I am currently pregnant for the first time and couldn't hope for a better place to be. All my gratitude to Dr. Tinoco and her team.
Dr. Tinoco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tinoco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tinoco has seen patients for Maternal Anemia and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tinoco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Tinoco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tinoco.
