Dr. Lorenc Malellari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malellari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lorenc Malellari, MD
Overview
Dr. Lorenc Malellari, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Dr. Malellari works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield3838 San Dimas St Ste B231, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malellari?
Dr Malellari and staff are the best! I was apprehensive about having the surgery and they put my mind to rest by answering all questions thoroughly and walking me step by step about what would happen from the beginning. during the procedure and during recovery. They were there for me when I called and needed reassurance after surgery about some issues that came up. They genuinely cared about me! I would definitely recommend Dr Malellari for any colon related issues.
About Dr. Lorenc Malellari, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Albanian and Spanish
- Male
- 1710329396
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Irvine
- New York Medical College Westchester Medical Center
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malellari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malellari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Malellari using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Malellari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malellari works at
Dr. Malellari speaks Albanian and Spanish.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Malellari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malellari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malellari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malellari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.