Dr. Lorene Dreisbach, DO
Overview of Dr. Lorene Dreisbach, DO
Dr. Lorene Dreisbach, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI.
Dr. Dreisbach works at
Dr. Dreisbach's Office Locations
SHMG OB/GYN - Beltline2750 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 447-5850Monday9:00am - 7:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:30pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
SHMG OB/GYN - Lake Michigan Drive3800 Lake Michigan Dr NW Ste A, Grand Rapids, MI 49534 Directions (616) 267-8225
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dreisbach?
Very professional & informative.
About Dr. Lorene Dreisbach, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dreisbach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
