Dr. Lorene Eckberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eckberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lorene Eckberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Lorene Eckberg, MD
Dr. Lorene Eckberg, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine.
Dr. Eckberg works at
Dr. Eckberg's Office Locations
-
1
Advocate Medical Group Immediate Care Center4100 Healthway Dr, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 978-6626
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eckberg?
We have had Dr. Eckberg for our daughter since her preemie birth and she is now 2.5 and we cannot say enough good things about her. We love her! She is amazing! We are moving across country and are so saddened we cannot keep her as our dr. I have never met a dr with more heart, spirit, and compassion. I never once felt judged or out of place as a new mom or a preemie baby or toddler. I will truly miss her as our daughters dr and also as a person in our lives. She's a gift!
About Dr. Lorene Eckberg, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1831122043
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eckberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eckberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eckberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eckberg works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Eckberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eckberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eckberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eckberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.