Dr. Freddo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lorenza Freddo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lorenza Freddo, MD
Dr. Lorenza Freddo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PADOVA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Saint Barnabas Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freddo's Office Locations
- 1 2016 Bronxdale Ave Ste 302, Bronx, NY 10462 Directions (718) 918-1372
-
2
Arthur Ave. Footcare PC2371 Arthur Ave, Bronx, NY 10458 Directions (718) 364-6199
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Barnabas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of dr freddo for almost 8 yrs she is best she knows all her patients by name and face she compassionate she cares not just about health but u as a person ur family ur life she has medical students but she still sees u and gives personal attention
About Dr. Lorenza Freddo, MD
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1427013135
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PADOVA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
