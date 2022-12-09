Overview of Dr. Lorenzo Blas, MD

Dr. Lorenzo Blas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center, St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Blas works at Baylor St. Luke s Medical Group in The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tension Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.