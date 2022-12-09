Dr. Lorenzo Blas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lorenzo Blas, MD
Overview of Dr. Lorenzo Blas, MD
Dr. Lorenzo Blas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center, St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Blas works at
Dr. Blas' Office Locations
Baylor St. Luke s Medical Group17198 St Lukes Way Ste 600, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Directions (936) 266-2450Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
The Woodlands Office17450 St Lukes Way Ste 320, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Directions (936) 266-2450
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How nice it has been to find a Doctor who will actually take time to “Listen” to his patients! What a concept! Dr. Lorenzo Blas is an extremely knowledgeable Neurologist who listens to his patients, discusses treatment plans & actually waits to make sure the patient fully understands what was discussed & he then “asks if you have any questions before you leave!” Furthermore, the office staff is top notch! The office wait time is minimal, usually 15 min. As a patient you’ll also have access to the Patient Portal which is streamlined for efficient & effective patient care. I don’t often write reviews, but I felt compelled to share my personal experience because doctors of this magnitude are very hard to find. Dr. Lorenzo Blas is what I would refer to as an “Old School Doc”, he’s very patient driven. And everyone on his staff has shown the same level of dedication. I would absolutely recommend Dr. Lorenzo Blas, (Neurologist) as well as his dedicated staff to any of my family & friends!
About Dr. Lorenzo Blas, MD
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English, French, Italian and Spanish
- 1760698583
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Westchester Medical Center
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blas works at
Dr. Blas has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Blas speaks French, Italian and Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Blas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.