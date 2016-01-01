Dr. Lorenzo Borromeo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borromeo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lorenzo Borromeo, MD
Overview
Dr. Lorenzo Borromeo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They completed their fellowship with St Peters Med Ctr
Dr. Borromeo works at
Locations
Brunswick Cardiology Associates PA1140 Somerset St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 247-8850
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lorenzo Borromeo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Tagalog
- 1801925102
Education & Certifications
- St Peters Med Ctr
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borromeo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borromeo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borromeo speaks Tagalog.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Borromeo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borromeo.
