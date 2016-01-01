Overview

Dr. Lorenzo Corpus, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Uf Health Jacksonville.



Dr. Corpus works at Millennium Physician Group LLC in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.