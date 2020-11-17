Overview of Dr. Lorenzo Gamez, MD

Dr. Lorenzo Gamez, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They completed their fellowship with Union Memorial Hospital/Mercy Medical Center



Dr. Gamez works at St. Charles Orthopedics in East Setauket, NY with other offices in Commack, NY, Riverhead, NY, West Babylon, NY and Patchogue, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.