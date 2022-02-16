Dr. Munoz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lorenzo Munoz, MD
Overview of Dr. Lorenzo Munoz, MD
Dr. Lorenzo Munoz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Munoz works at
Dr. Munoz's Office Locations
-
1
Associates in Gynecologic Oncology1725 W Harrison St Ste 855, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-6644
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Munoz?
Dr. Munoz is pleasant, listens, and instills confidence!
About Dr. Lorenzo Munoz, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- 1225022759
Education & Certifications
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Munoz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Munoz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Munoz works at
Dr. Munoz has seen patients for Chiari Malformation Type 1, Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy and Brain Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Munoz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Munoz speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Munoz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munoz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munoz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munoz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.