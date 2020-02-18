Dr. Lorenzo Rinaldo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rinaldo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lorenzo Rinaldo, MD
Overview of Dr. Lorenzo Rinaldo, MD
Dr. Lorenzo Rinaldo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.
Dr. Rinaldo works at
Dr. Rinaldo's Office Locations
Mayo Clinic-rochester200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 284-2816
Ucsf Palliative Care Clinic400 Parnassus Ave Fl 8, San Francisco, CA 94143 Directions (415) 353-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best! Assisted Dr. Kendall Lee with my successful lumbar lamenectomy in September 2017. No back issues since that procedure. Very personable physician.
About Dr. Lorenzo Rinaldo, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 7 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
