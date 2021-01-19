Dr. Lorenzo Sampson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sampson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lorenzo Sampson, MD
Overview of Dr. Lorenzo Sampson, MD
Dr. Lorenzo Sampson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
Dr. Sampson's Office Locations
Aiken Surgical Associates410 University Pkwy Ste 2310, Aiken, SC 29801 Directions (803) 648-1318Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Aiken Regional Medical Centers
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
fabulous
About Dr. Lorenzo Sampson, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1346213220
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Al Hosp, General Surgery
- Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sampson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sampson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sampson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sampson has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sampson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sampson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sampson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sampson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sampson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.