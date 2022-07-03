Dr. Loreto Albiol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albiol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Loreto Albiol, MD
Overview of Dr. Loreto Albiol, MD
Dr. Loreto Albiol, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockville, MD. They graduated from University Nac De Asuncion, Fac De Cien Med De and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Albiol's Office Locations
Bethesda Newtrition and Wellness Solutions1615 Piccard Dr Ste B, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (240) 449-3094Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My wife is in the fourth and final stage of Alzheimers disease. Dr. Albiol has seen her for over 3 years and through stage 3 and into stage four. Very patient and understanding and gives many tips and advice on caretaking, nutrition, and physically checking joints, range of motion and other physical evaluations. Unfortunately, her staff is a bit less competent at their jobs and do not perform well. Recently Dr. Albiol had covid and the staff failed to advise that she would be unavailable for a June, 2022 appointment and we were offered a visit with a very nice young doctor who was not Dr. Albiol. The next available appointment was in late August, almost 2 months later. Not only a wasted trip, but a much delayed meeting of patient and doctor.
About Dr. Loreto Albiol, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1841301132
Education & Certifications
- Franklin Square Hospital - Internal Medicine
- Franklin Square Hospital - Rotating Internship
- University Nac De Asuncion, Fac De Cien Med De
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Albiol has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albiol accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albiol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Albiol. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albiol.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albiol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albiol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.