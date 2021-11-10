Dr. Loretta Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Loretta Davis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Loretta Davis, MD is a Dermatologist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Davis works at
Locations
-
1
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davis?
Professional, kind, and very knowledgeable. Thankful, I called and was given an appointment with Dr. Davis.
About Dr. Loretta Davis, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1346350832
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Davis using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Ringworm, Contact Dermatitis and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
