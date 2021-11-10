Overview

Dr. Loretta Davis, MD is a Dermatologist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Davis works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Contact Dermatitis and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.