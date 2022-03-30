Overview of Dr. Loretta Hallock, DO

Dr. Loretta Hallock, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Northern Light Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Hallock works at All About Women in Portland, ME with other offices in Shelton, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.