Dr. Loretta Henderson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC.



Dr. Henderson works at Montoya Podiatry Center LLC in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.