Dr. Loretta Henderson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Loretta Henderson, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Loretta Henderson, DPM
Dr. Loretta Henderson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC.
Dr. Henderson works at
Dr. Henderson's Office Locations
-
1
Montoya Podiatry Center LLC1508 Village Oak Ln, Kissimmee, FL 34746 Directions (407) 518-7747
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Henderson?
Awesome and very professional. Love the staff and Love the Dr.
About Dr. Loretta Henderson, DPM
- Podiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1720038243
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henderson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henderson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henderson works at
Dr. Henderson has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Henderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.