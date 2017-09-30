Dr. Loretta McNamara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNamara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Loretta McNamara, MD
Overview of Dr. Loretta McNamara, MD
Dr. Loretta McNamara, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY.
Dr. McNamara works at
Dr. McNamara's Office Locations
Mountain Dental3410 INDIAN SCHOOL RD NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 265-7817
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McNamara has taken care of my four children since my oldest who is now 24 was born. She is tremendous. Exactly what a doctor should be - intuitive, caring, she listens. Couldn't be a better doctor for children.
About Dr. Loretta McNamara, MD
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
Dr. McNamara has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McNamara accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McNamara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McNamara speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. McNamara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNamara.
