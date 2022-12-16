Dr. Metzger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loretta Metzger, MD
Dr. Loretta Metzger, MD is a Concierge Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Concierge Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Metzger's Office Locations
- 1 1701 N Green Valley Pkwy Ste 4A, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 779-3252
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I don't know what I would do without Dr. Metzger. She is always on top of my medical concerns and I feel very well taken care of. She's been a lifesaver to me and I appreciate everything she and her staff do for me.
- Concierge Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1346213741
- University Med Ctr/Univ Med Center
- University Med Center
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
