Overview of Dr. Lori Amis, MD

Dr. Lori Amis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine, Chattanooga Campus and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.



Dr. Amis works at Pediatric Associates Davidson in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.