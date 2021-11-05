Dr. Lori Atkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Atkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lori Atkins, MD
Dr. Lori Atkins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Atkins' Office Locations
Fort Worth Office1250 8th Ave Ste 320, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 924-2111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Atkins has been my gynecologist for a ???????? time. I can’t remember what year exactly, but I know she diagnosed my uterine cancer in 2009, and performed my hysterectomy. And I had been seeing her for years before that. I really love Dr. Atkins. She has a wonderful personality, and always provided me with excellent care. I would recommend Dr. Atkins to anyone needing gynecological and/or obstetric care (and have). My best friend now sees her (on my recommendation) and she loves her, too. And on a side note, Dr Atkins teaches yoga in her “spare time”, so if you are looking for a yoga instructor, she can help with that, too. ??
About Dr. Lori Atkins, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1629094578
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Atkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Atkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Atkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atkins has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Atkins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.