Dr. Lori Book, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Book is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Book, MD
Overview
Dr. Lori Book, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / Main Campus and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Book works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Front Range Endocrinology1625 Medical Center Pt Ste 220, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (719) 630-3276Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Book?
She listened, and helped me get back to normal. She offered different treatment plans, and let me be part of treatment decisions.
About Dr. Lori Book, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1750370003
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Book has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Book accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Book has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Book works at
Dr. Book has seen patients for Thyroid Cancer, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Book on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
97 patients have reviewed Dr. Book. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Book.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Book, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Book appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.