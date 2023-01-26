Dr. Brame has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lori Brame, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lori Brame, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Noblesville, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Indiana Univ and is affiliated with Riverview Health and Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital.
Dr. Brame works at
Locations
-
1
Noblesville Diabetes and Endocrinology395 Westfield Rd Ste D, Noblesville, IN 46060 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brame?
Dr Brame is a great listener. She focuses on what I am saying, listens carefully, and then offers suggestions based on my input. I find her to be very caring and she never appears to rush through an appointment. I wish I had found her years ago.
About Dr. Lori Brame, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1033196241
Education & Certifications
- IN U
- IN U
- In U Sch Med
- Indiana Univ
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverview Health
- Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brame accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Brame using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Brame has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brame works at
Dr. Brame has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Counseling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brame on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Brame. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brame.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brame, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brame appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.