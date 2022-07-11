See All Psychiatrists in South Windsor, CT
Dr. Lori Calabrese, MD

Psychiatry
3.8 (58)
Map Pin Small South Windsor, CT
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Lori Calabrese, MD

Dr. Lori Calabrese, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in South Windsor, CT. They graduated from The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

Dr. Calabrese works at Lori Calabrese, M.D., LLC in South Windsor, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Calabrese's Office Locations

    Lori Calabrese, M.D., LLC
    1330 Sullivan Ave, South Windsor, CT 06074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 648-9755

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anorexia
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Anorexia
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)

Anorexia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Compulsive Gambling Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Ketamine Infusions Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Pathological Gambling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Seasonal Affective Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Jul 11, 2022
    About Dr. Lori Calabrese, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1770703712
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Massachusetts General Hospital Boston, Ma
    Internship
    • Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Wellesley College, Massachusetts
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lori Calabrese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calabrese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Calabrese has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Calabrese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Calabrese works at Lori Calabrese, M.D., LLC in South Windsor, CT. View the full address on Dr. Calabrese’s profile.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Calabrese. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calabrese.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calabrese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calabrese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

