Dr. Lori Calabrese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calabrese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Calabrese, MD
Overview of Dr. Lori Calabrese, MD
Dr. Lori Calabrese, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in South Windsor, CT. They graduated from The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.
Dr. Calabrese works at
Dr. Calabrese's Office Locations
Lori Calabrese, M.D., LLC1330 Sullivan Ave, South Windsor, CT 06074 Directions (860) 648-9755
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I guess I'm rating the Ketamine Infusion more than Dr. Calabrese, since I only saw her briefly for the 6 treatments. First off, the Ketamine was very effective for me. I have struggled with depression my whole life and was in a really dark place. I felt like it was my last hope. I felt better within a day of the first treatment and by the last, I felt that my depression was gone. Here's the downside - once the treatments are done, you're on your own. I would suggest to anyone thinking of doing this to have tools in place to help you figure out how to live a life without depression. I found Dr. Calabrese to be warm and supportive. The treatments themselves are expensive and inconvenient (trying to find a ride for me was a hassle) but painless and really mind expanding (make sure to have music picked out, bring headphones and an eye mask and wear something warm-chilly in the office.).
About Dr. Lori Calabrese, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, French and Italian
- 1770703712
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital Boston, Ma
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
- The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Wellesley College, Massachusetts
Dr. Calabrese has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calabrese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calabrese works at
Dr. Calabrese speaks French and Italian.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Calabrese. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calabrese.
