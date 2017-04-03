Dr. Lori Cavender, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cavender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Cavender, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lori Cavender, MD
Dr. Lori Cavender, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UTHSC San Antonio and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Cavender works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cavender's Office Locations
-
1
Jonathan R Russell M.d. P.A.10130 Louetta Rd Ste G, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (832) 698-5525Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Houston Methodist Willowbrook18220 State Highway 249 Ste 200, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 890-4448
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cavender?
Dr. Cavender has been my OBGYN for both my pregnancies and I've been so impressed with her. She advocated for me when I had a negative experience at the hospital and is SO personal.
About Dr. Lori Cavender, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1285955419
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Hosp/ Texas Med Ctr
- UTHSC San Antonio
- UTMB-Galvstn
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cavender has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cavender accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cavender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cavender works at
Dr. Cavender has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cavender on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cavender. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cavender.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cavender, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cavender appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.