Overview of Dr. Lori Channell, MD

Dr. Lori Channell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Channell works at Swedish OB/GYN Specialists in Renton, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.