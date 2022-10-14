Overview of Dr. Lori Cheney, MD

Dr. Lori Cheney, MD is a Cosmetic Medicine Specialist in Mountain Home, AR. They specialize in Cosmetic Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Baxter Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Cheney works at Baxter Regional Family Clinic in Mountain Home, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.