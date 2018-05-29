Dr. Lori Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Clark, MD
Overview of Dr. Lori Clark, MD
Dr. Lori Clark, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They completed their residency with University Ca Irvine Med Center
Dr. Clark works at
Dr. Clark's Office Locations
-
1
Senior Care Medical Associates23521 Paseo De Valencia, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clark?
I moved to California two years ago and was very worried about finding a new PCP. When I went to my appointment with Dr. Clark, she and her staff made me feel at home. When I had an appointment with her, I felt like I was the only patient she had. I had the same experience with her nurse, Ann. Every time I needed something the office staff and Ann came through and not once did any of them drop the ball. I knew if I had a problem they would take care of it. Great PCP and staff.
About Dr. Lori Clark, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1972634897
Education & Certifications
- University Ca Irvine Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark works at
Dr. Clark speaks Arabic and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.