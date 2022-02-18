Dr. Lori Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Cohen, MD
Dr. Lori Cohen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Integrated Triborough Medical Pllc1000 Northern Blvd Ste 175, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 439-5223
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
I have known and been a patient of Dr. Lori Cohen for many years. She has been the most caring, compassionate, conscientious and accommodating doctor I have ever known. She strives for excellence but with pure love and compassion! I highly recommend Dr. Cohen!
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
