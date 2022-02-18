See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Great Neck, NY
Dr. Lori Cohen, MD

Internal Medicine
4.6 (46)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lori Cohen, MD

Dr. Lori Cohen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Cohen works at Soundview Medical Group in Great Neck, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cohen's Office Locations

    Integrated Triborough Medical Pllc
    1000 Northern Blvd Ste 175, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 439-5223

  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Cough
Rash
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Cough
Rash

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 18, 2022
    I have known and been a patient of Dr. Lori Cohen for many years. She has been the most caring, compassionate, conscientious and accommodating doctor I have ever known. She strives for excellence but with pure love and compassion! I highly recommend Dr. Cohen!
    Ariel — Feb 18, 2022
    About Dr. Lori Cohen, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    • Long Island Jewish Med Center
    Medical Education
    Medical Education

