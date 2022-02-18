Overview of Dr. Lori Cohen, MD

Dr. Lori Cohen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Cohen works at Soundview Medical Group in Great Neck, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.