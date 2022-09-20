See All Ophthalmologists in Dallas, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Lori Coors, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (39)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lori Coors, MD

Dr. Lori Coors, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Univ New Mexico and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Dr. Coors works at Texas Retina Associates in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX and Sherman, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Edema, Floaters and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Coors' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Retina Associates - Dallas North
    10740 N Central Expy Ste 275, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 363-2300
  2. 2
    Texas Retina Associates - Plano
    1708 Coit Rd Ste 215, Plano, TX 75075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 596-9222
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
  3. 3
    Texas Retina Associates
    715 E Taylor St Ste 100, Sherman, TX 75090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 893-8443

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • USI Affinity
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 20, 2022
    Dr. Coors is an excellent practitioner with skill and compassion. I would recommend her to anybody who has a problem requiring a Retina Specialist.
    — Sep 20, 2022
    About Dr. Lori Coors, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427057223
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U TX SWstn Med Ctr/Parkland Meml Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital - Dallas
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ New Mexico
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lori Coors, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coors is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Coors has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Coors has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Coors has seen patients for Macular Edema, Floaters and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coors on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Coors. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coors.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coors, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coors appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

