Dr. Lori Coors, MD
Overview of Dr. Lori Coors, MD
Dr. Lori Coors, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Univ New Mexico and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Texas Retina Associates - Dallas North10740 N Central Expy Ste 275, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 363-2300
Texas Retina Associates - Plano1708 Coit Rd Ste 215, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 596-9222Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Texas Retina Associates715 E Taylor St Ste 100, Sherman, TX 75090 Directions (903) 893-8443
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Dr. Coors is an excellent practitioner with skill and compassion. I would recommend her to anybody who has a problem requiring a Retina Specialist.
About Dr. Lori Coors, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1427057223
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- U TX SWstn Med Ctr/Parkland Meml Hosp
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital - Dallas
- Univ New Mexico
