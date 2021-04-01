Dr. Lori Cory, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cory is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Cory, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lori Cory, MD is an Oncology Specialist in West Chester, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.
Debaptiste & Associates Ob-gyn P.c.440 E Marshall St Ste 101, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 738-2500
- Chester County Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr Cory was absolutely amazing! She spent a great deal of time ensuring that I understood the possible diagnoses and the potential treatment options. She made sure I was an active participant and had a voice in the care plan. She’s very knowledgeable, down-to-earth and a caring professional. Her nurse, Jen, is also fabulous.
- Oncology
- English
- 1770873085
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Cory has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cory accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cory has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Oophorectomy and Endometriosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cory on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cory. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cory.
