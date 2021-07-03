Dr. Lori Dao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Dao, MD
Dr. Lori Dao, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Pediatric Ophthalmology, PA6000 W Spring Creek Pkwy Ste 130, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 797-1200
Eye Plastic Surgery Associates PA7150 Greenville Ave Ste 305, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 369-6434
Parkland Health-psych Unit5200 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (972) 797-1200
My daughter has been a patient of Dr, Dao for 10 years! She performed a successful surgery on BOTH of my daughters eyes right before her 1st birthday. I can’t thank her enough for the gift she has given to my daughter & our family. The gift of clear vision should never be taken for granted! Dr. Dao is one of the kindest, patient & compassionate doctors, this mom of 5 , has ever known. Her staff has always been friendly & efficient. I can’t recommend a better ophthalmologist!
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1992908909
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Dao has seen patients for Diplopia and Esotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
