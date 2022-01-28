Dr. Lori De La Portilla, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De La Portilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori De La Portilla, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lori De La Portilla, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Southington, CT. They graduated from A.T. Still University School Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Dr. De La Portilla works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford Healthcare Medical Group462 Queen St, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 696-2240
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. De La Portilla?
Was going to leave HHC Endocrinology because of the way I had been treated...like a bother and not a patient. Then I went to a new doctor on staff. Dr. de la Portilla was very warm to me and listened to all my concerns. Decided to stay just because of her. Very happy with her manner and definite concern for my well-being.
About Dr. Lori De La Portilla, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1134562911
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
- A.T. Still University School Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De La Portilla has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De La Portilla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De La Portilla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De La Portilla works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. De La Portilla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De La Portilla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De La Portilla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De La Portilla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.