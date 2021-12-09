See All Podiatrists in Florence, SC
Dr. Lori Deblasi, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (11)
Map Pin Small Florence, SC
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lori Deblasi, DPM

Dr. Lori Deblasi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Musc Health Florence Medical Center, Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Deblasi works at MUSC Health - Floyd Medical Group in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Deblasi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health - Floyd Medical Group
    805 Pamplico Hwy, Florence, SC 29505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lori Deblasi, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1144216508
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Musc Health Florence Medical Center
    • Cape Coral Hospital
    • Gulf Coast Medical Center
    • HealthPark Medical Center
    • Lee Memorial Hospital

