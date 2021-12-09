Dr. Lori Deblasi, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deblasi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Deblasi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Musc Health Florence Medical Center, Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center, HealthPark Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
MUSC Health - Floyd Medical Group805 Pamplico Hwy, Florence, SC 29505 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I finally found an orthotic that fits me best. I have had a couple of orthotics made for me in the past and they never really worked for me. I went to see Dr. Deblasi at FFLC Fort Myers and she made me new orthotics that fit my feet perfectly. Plus she is sooo nice!
About Dr. Lori Deblasi, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1144216508
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Florence Medical Center
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- HealthPark Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Dr. Deblasi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deblasi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Deblasi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Deblasi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deblasi has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deblasi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Deblasi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deblasi.
