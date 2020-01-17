Overview of Dr. Lori Delgaudio, DO

Dr. Lori Delgaudio, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wilkes Barre, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Delgaudio works at Obgyn Associates LLC in Wilkes Barre, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Ovarian Cysts and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.