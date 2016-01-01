See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Doylestown, PA
Dr. Lori Dolinski, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
Overview of Dr. Lori Dolinski, DO

Dr. Lori Dolinski, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Doylestown, PA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dolinski's Office Locations

    3655 Route 202 Ste 125, Doylestown, PA 18902 (215) 345-8208

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lyme Disease
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Arthritis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon

About Dr. Lori Dolinski, DO

Specialties
  • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1447695598
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Dolinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dolinski has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dolinski.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dolinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dolinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

