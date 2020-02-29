See All Dermatologists in Troy, MI
Dr. Lori Fedoronko, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Lori Fedoronko, MD

Dermatology
3.8 (25)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Lori Fedoronko, MD is a Dermatologist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Dr. Fedoronko works at Lori Fedoronko MD PC in Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Herpes Simplex Infection and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sook Hwang, MD
Dr. Sook Hwang, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Maria Yaldo, MD
Dr. Maria Yaldo, MD
4.7 (16)
View Profile
Dr. Gary Treyger, DO
Dr. Gary Treyger, DO
5.0 (24)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Lori Fedoronko M D P C.
    1350 Kirts Blvd Ste 155, Troy, MI 48084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 362-0222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Contact Dermatitis
Herpes Simplex Infection
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Contact Dermatitis
Herpes Simplex Infection
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fedoronko?

    Feb 29, 2020
    I have been a patient of Dr. Fedoronko for over 5 years. I have always received excellent care and treatment. A week ago, I had a tough fall on a driveway with my face bearing the brunt of the impact. I was not a pretty sight. I called on Friday (office closed on Fridays) and left a message asking if they could fit me in if they were open on Saturday, February 22. They did. I received great concern. Dr. Fedoronko spent time and care cleaning my wounds and making sure they were grime free. I received instructions for care. Within 24 hours the healing process was well on its way. I was so very grateful for their prompt and thorough attention. I returned less than a week later and the healing has been miraculous! (I am 71 years old) The office staff couldn't have been more attentive and comforting. I am grateful for each and every one in that office who reassured me through a somewhat difficult time. I very highly recommend Dr. Lori Fedoronko and her wonderful staff. P.S
    Grateful — Feb 29, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lori Fedoronko, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lori Fedoronko, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fedoronko to family and friends

    Dr. Fedoronko's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fedoronko

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lori Fedoronko, MD.

    About Dr. Lori Fedoronko, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548250855
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lori Fedoronko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fedoronko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fedoronko has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fedoronko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fedoronko works at Lori Fedoronko MD PC in Troy, MI. View the full address on Dr. Fedoronko’s profile.

    Dr. Fedoronko has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Herpes Simplex Infection and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fedoronko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Fedoronko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fedoronko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fedoronko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fedoronko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lori Fedoronko, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.