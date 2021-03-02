See All General Surgeons in Bloomfield, CT
Dr. Lori Fritts, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (33)
Map Pin Small Bloomfield, CT
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lori Fritts, MD

Dr. Lori Fritts, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.

Dr. Fritts works at Lori L. Fritts MD LLC in Bloomfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reduction and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fritts' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lori L. Fritts MD LLC
    3 Northwestern Dr, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 726-1414

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reduction
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroid Lobectomy
Breast Reduction
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroid Lobectomy

Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lori Fritts, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295867737
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Connecticut
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lori Fritts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fritts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fritts has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fritts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fritts works at Lori L. Fritts MD LLC in Bloomfield, CT. View the full address on Dr. Fritts’s profile.

    Dr. Fritts has seen patients for Breast Reduction and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fritts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Fritts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fritts.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fritts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fritts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.