Dr. Lori Fulton, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.9 (33)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lori Fulton, MD

Dr. Lori Fulton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Merit Health Central, Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Fulton works at Lori J Fulton, MD in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fulton's Office Locations

    Lori J Fulton MD
    1963 W Mcdowell Rd, Jackson, MS 39204 (601) 372-3632
    Lori J Fulton, MD
    971 Lakeland Dr Ste 661, Jackson, MS 39216

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Merit Health Central
  • Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
  • Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Birth
  View other providers who treat Cyst
  View other providers who treat Nausea
  View other providers who treat Vulvitis
    Aug 23, 2022
    Dr. Fulton took her time to listen to my concerns. My first appointment with Dr. Fulton was the most thorough of any initial appointment with any medical specialist. She was determined to find the cause of my problem which other GYNs had been unable to solve. My problem did require surgery, which Dr. Fulton performed. My surgery went smoothly and I had little to no pain afterwards. If you need a GYN who is super compassionate, an expert in her field, and a gifted surgeon, I highly recommend Dr. Lori Fulton!
    Melanie K — Aug 23, 2022
    About Dr. Lori Fulton, MD

    Education & Certifications

