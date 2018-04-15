Dr. Lori Gerber, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Gerber, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lori Gerber, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Newtown, PA. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 120 PHEASANT RUN, Newtown, PA 18940 Directions (215) 968-3057
Refresh Integrative Medicine & Aesthetics139 N STATE ST, Newtown, PA 18940 Directions (215) 968-3057
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gerber is the first doctor to provide the right regime that eliminated my hot flashes - the first doctor in 11 years! And I’m sleeping well for the first time in 2 years. Can’t say enough good things about her and her expertise.
About Dr. Lori Gerber, DO
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1235393109
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerber accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerber speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerber.
