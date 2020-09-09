Dr. Lori Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Gordon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Barnes-Jewish Hospital and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Fort Worth Office1420 8th Ave Ste 103, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 924-9002
- 2 2000 Cooper St Ste 100B, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 924-9002
Baylor Surgicare At Fort Worth750 12th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 334-5050
Fort Worth Office6100 Harris Pkwy Ste 340, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 433-5111
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She gets to the root of the issue and does an excellent job at communicating well. I highly recommend Dr. Gordon!
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053386045
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital
