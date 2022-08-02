Dr. Lori Grant, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Grant, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lori Grant, DPM
Dr. Lori Grant, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Grant works at
Dr. Grant's Office Locations
-
1
Childrens Center for Gastroenterology & Nutrition719 Rodel Cv Ste 2001, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 878-4720
-
2
Lake Mary Office725 Rodel Cv # 201, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 878-4720
-
3
Maitland Office800 N Maitland Ave Ste 201, Maitland, FL 32751 Directions (407) 878-4720
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grant?
Excellent. I referred my daughter-in-law to her!
About Dr. Lori Grant, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316188311
Education & Certifications
- Florida Hospital East Orlando
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- University Of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grant has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grant works at
Dr. Grant has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Achilles Tendinitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grant speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Grant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.