Dr. Lori Halderman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lori Halderman, MD
Dr. Lori Halderman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They completed their residency with La Co Harbor Ucla Med Center
Dr. Halderman works at
Dr. Halderman's Office Locations
Cole Counseling Pllc6609 Virginia Pkwy, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (972) 542-8884
Medical City McKinney4500 Medical Center Dr, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (972) 547-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Medical City Mckinney
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient for 5+ years now. I look forward to seeing Lori. She's sweet and professional. Takes the time to answer questions. I feel seen and heard by her and safe with her. :-)
About Dr. Lori Halderman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1548206824
Education & Certifications
- La Co Harbor Ucla Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halderman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halderman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halderman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halderman works at
Dr. Halderman has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halderman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Halderman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halderman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halderman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halderman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.