Dr. Hardy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lori Hardy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lori Hardy, MD
Dr. Lori Hardy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hardy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hardy's Office Locations
-
1
Prentice Women's Hospital250 E Superior St Ste 5-2159, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-3627
-
2
Northwestern Medicine Internal Medicine Geneva351 Delnor Dr Ste 204, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 653-4240
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hardy?
Dr Hardy was wonderful through my high risk pregnancy and long hospital stay. I trust her opinion greatly. Delivered one of my children through emergency c section and was calming and wonderful.
About Dr. Lori Hardy, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558313221
Education & Certifications
- Maricopa Medical Center
- Maricopa Medical Center
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hardy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hardy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hardy works at
Dr. Hardy speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hardy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hardy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hardy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.