Dr. Lori Hardy, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.6 (5)
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lori Hardy, MD

Dr. Lori Hardy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Hardy works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Geneva, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hardy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Prentice Women's Hospital
    250 E Superior St Ste 5-2159, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 926-3627
  2. 2
    Northwestern Medicine Internal Medicine Geneva
    351 Delnor Dr Ste 204, Geneva, IL 60134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 653-4240

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

First Trimester Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Trichomoniasis Screening
First Trimester Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Trichomoniasis Screening

Treatment frequency



First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 18, 2017
    Dr Hardy was wonderful through my high risk pregnancy and long hospital stay. I trust her opinion greatly. Delivered one of my children through emergency c section and was calming and wonderful.
    About Dr. Lori Hardy, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1558313221
    Education & Certifications

    • Maricopa Medical Center
    • Maricopa Medical Center
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hardy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hardy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hardy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hardy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hardy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

