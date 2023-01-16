Dr. Lori Hemrock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hemrock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Hemrock, MD
Overview of Dr. Lori Hemrock, MD
Dr. Lori Hemrock, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Wright State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital, Surgical Hospital At Southwoods and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hemrock's Office Locations
Hope Center For Cancer Care1745 Niles Cortland Rd NE Ste 5, Warren, OH 44484 Directions (330) 856-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
- Surgical Hospital At Southwoods
- Trumbull Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is the kindest doctor, so easy to talk to but also so knowledgable.
About Dr. Lori Hemrock, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Hosps of Cleveland
- Wright State U, School of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hemrock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hemrock accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hemrock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hemrock has seen patients for Vitamin B Deficiency, Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hemrock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Hemrock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hemrock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hemrock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hemrock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.