Dr. Lori Hobbs, MD
Dr. Lori Hobbs, MD is a Dermatologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 4859 W Slauson Ave Ste 409, Los Angeles, CA 90056 Directions (323) 253-3668
Martin Luther King Jr - Harbor Hospital12021 Wilmington Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90059 Directions (310) 668-4424
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- MultiPlan
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
- Dermatology
Dr. Hobbs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hobbs accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hobbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hobbs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hobbs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hobbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hobbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.