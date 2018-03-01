Dr. Lori Hubbard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hubbard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Hubbard, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.
Dr. Hubbard's Office Locations
Tulsa Ob. Gyn. Assoc. Inc.2000 S Wheeling Ave Ste 800, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 293-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am so glad I found Dr. Hubbard. She has been my women’s health doctor for the past several years and was my doctor for the duration of my pregnancy. She always has been kind, informative, efficient, and made me feel completely comfortable with her care. Even when my baby was born prematurely and had to be delivered by another doctor by emergency c-section, she was there checking on me as needed. I will continue to use her for my care going forward.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Hubbard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hubbard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hubbard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hubbard has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hubbard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hubbard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hubbard.
