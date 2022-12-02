Overview of Dr. Lori Jensen, MD

Dr. Lori Jensen, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital, Foothills Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Longmont United Hospital, Lutheran Medical Center, North Suburban Medical Center, St. Anthony Hospital and St. Anthony North Hospital.



Dr. Jensen works at Boulder in Boulder, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.