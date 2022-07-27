Overview

Dr. Lori Johnson, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS.



Dr. Johnson works at Highland Clinic A Prof Med Corp. in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.