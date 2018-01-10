Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lori Jones, MD
Overview of Dr. Lori Jones, MD
Dr. Lori Jones, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brighton, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Dr. Jones' Office Locations
SMG Urology at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center11 Nevins St Ste 303, Brighton, MA 02135 Directions (617) 787-8181
Partners In Urology315 E MAIN ST, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 722-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Healthfirst
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I recommend Dr. Jones. She is friendly, smart, very knowledgeable. She really enjoys her job and is very good at it. I have seen Dr. Jones and Dr. Shah at this practice and I highly recommend both. I know i am in good hands and the surgery she will be doing for me, I have nothing to worry about.
About Dr. Lori Jones, MD
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1891990016
Education & Certifications
- Hackensack U Med Ctr
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
- Furman University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.