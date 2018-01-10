Overview of Dr. Lori Jones, MD

Dr. Lori Jones, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brighton, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Jones works at SMG Urology at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Brighton, MA with other offices in Somerville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.