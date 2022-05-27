Dr. Lori Kramer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kramer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Kramer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lori Kramer, MD
Dr. Lori Kramer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road.
Dr. Kramer's Office Locations
Saint Luke's Women's Health North5844 NW Barry Rd Ste 310, Kansas City, MO 64154 Directions (816) 880-1025
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kramer was very sensitive and clearly passionate about her patients. I never felt rushed and she took her time explaining all my needs and options, never pressuring me in any direction. I felt like we were partnering in my care not just being told what to do.
About Dr. Lori Kramer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1881810513
Education & Certifications
- The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kramer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kramer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kramer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kramer has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kramer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kramer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kramer.
